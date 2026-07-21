Top Knobs Unveils the Bayridge, Califon and Lavington Suites

Knob and pull from Bayridge Suite.

Top Knobs, a manufacturer of decorative kitchen and bath hardware, presents the Bayridge, Califon and Lavington Suites, from the Pemberton Collection.

Balancing classic forms with contemporary details, the Bayridge, Califon and Lavington suites bring design flexibility to the Pemberton Collection, while the Califon Suite offers a more architectural aesthetic defined by linear proportions, according to the company.

"With Pemberton, our intention was to create a collection rooted in timeless design while offering designers the freedom to express different aesthetics," said Christine Zimmer, Senior Director of Decorative Hardware.

"Bayridge, Califon and Lavington each embody a unique design language, demonstrating how subtle nuances among each suite allow homeowners to create spaces that feel both timeless and uniquely their own."