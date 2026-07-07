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Top Knobs Unveils the Bayridge, Califon and Lavington Suites

Top Knobs, a manufacturer of decorative kitchen and bath hardware, has introduced the Bayridge, Califon and Lavington Suites within the Pemberton Collection. Designed to embody the collection’s modern heritage influences,…

Woodshop News Editors
Knobs and pulls from the Califon Suite.

Top Knobs, a manufacturer of decorative kitchen and bath hardware, has introduced the Bayridge, Califon and Lavington Suites within the Pemberton Collection. Designed to embody the collection’s modern heritage influences, each suite offers a unique interpretation of timeless design through distinctive silhouettes, thoughtful detailing and versatile styling, according to the company.

“Balancing classic forms with contemporary details, the Bayridge, Califon and Lavington suites bring design flexibility to the Pemberton Collection,” the company said.

“The Bayridge Suite embraces understated elegance — soft rounded forms and refined detailing draw the eye across each knob and pull with quiet confidence. The Califon Suite offers a more architectural aesthetic defined by linear proportions. Each knob and pull within the suite delivers a tailored look through rectangular features that catch the eye. The Lavington Suite offers modern sensibility, with knobs and pulls that pair functional embellishments with an ease of grip, bringing sophisticated utility to kitchens, baths and living spaces.”

Learn more at topknobs.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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