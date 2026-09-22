Todd McDonald Joins NWFA in Technical Support Role

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has appointed Todd McDonald as the new Technical Support and Training Manager. In this role, McDonald will provide technical assistance, educational support, and lead NWFA/NOFMA mill inspections. He will work part-time with NWFA while transitioning out of his business, then join the organization full-time on November 30.

“Todd is widely recognized as a trusted resource within the wood flooring industry, bringing an exceptional depth of knowledge and a proven ability to educate and support professionals,” said Stephanie Owen, President and CEO of NWFA. “His expertise and dedication to advancing the industry will be a tremendous asset to our members and the NWFA team.”

The NWFA is a not-for-profit organization, with more than 3,000 member companies worldwide, dedicated to educating consumers, architects, designers, specifiers and builders in the uses and benefits of wood flooring.