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Three New Variable-Speed Drill Presses from Grizzly

Grizzly Industrial has introduced three variable-speed drill presses powered by a variable-frequency drive, including a 15” benchtop model and the 15″ and 17″ floor models. “We appreciate the importance of…

Woodshop News Editors

Grizzly Industrial has introduced three variable-speed drill presses powered by a variable-frequency drive, including a 15” benchtop model and the 15" and 17" floor models.

“We appreciate the importance of speed control on a drill press whether for drilling metal, using Forstner bits with wood, or for general drilling applications. These variable-speed drill presses give the user convenient and precise control of the spindle speed from 30 to 3000 RPM for clean, accurate results every time.” said   Jon Lamza, Director of Special Projects for Grizzly Industrial.

Additional features include laser line guides, LED work lights, digital readouts, spindle depth stops, and cast-iron construction.

Learn more at grizzly.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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