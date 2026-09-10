They fit right in

Initially designed for home hobbyists and advanced amateurs, benchtop CNCs have evolved to serve a broader market. Many shops are now recognizing the benefits of a smaller CNC for a variety of tasks, even if they already utilize larger machines.

Onsrud A Series

Let's start with the C. R. Onsrud (cronsrud.com) A-Series routers, designed tooccupy minimal space without compromising on features or capability. These machines efficiently handle a variety of materials, including hardwood, melamine, plywood, and MDF. The standard 4’ x 8’ model comes with a dual-zone vacuum table, a 6-hp spindle, and options for single- or 3-phase power. It also offers a 10-position tool changer, options for four or nine spindle tool blocks, and aggregate heads.

Primarily used by cabinet shops, closet companies, and custom furniture manufacturers, the A-Series supports programmable feed rates up to 1,000 inches per minute (IPM), providingproduction capabilities akin to more expensive routers.

Laguna IQ Pro

In contrast, Laguna Tools’ (lagunatools.com) IQ Pro offers a benchtop design with a 2’ x 4’ bed, without skimping on features. It includes a 3-hp water-cooled spindle that operates between 6,000 to 24,000 RPM and comes with a five-position automatic tool changer. The phenolic table is vacuum-ready and features T-slots for mechanical clamping.

The 10” gantry provides more Z-stroke than many CNCs in its class, and the system is bundled with a handheld controller, tool holders, collets, bits, and gaskets — everything required to start cutting immediately. It's a top choice for prototyping, launching a specialty shop, or adding custom capacity to shops operating larger systems.

Legacy Maverick 4X8

Legacy Woodworking Machinery (legacywoodworking.com) provides the Maverick CNC with 4’ x 4’ and 4’ x 8’ tables. Both feature fully welded frames for production operations and achieve feed rates up to 1,800 IPM. The 4’ x 4’ model includes a 6-hp manual spindle, whereas the 4’ x 8’ model integrates an automatic tool changer, which can also be added to the 4’ x 4’ model if desired. The tool changer accommodates seven positions, with the capacity to run programs with up to 12 tools.

Both models offer versatile table setups that quickly switch between vacuum holding for sheet goods and mechanical clamping for fixtured work. Staying true to Legacy’s history in turning machines, both models feature an open bay setup for fourth axis milling of three-dimensional parts like table legs and columns, boasting a 10” swing for a broader range of operations than other machines in its class.

Next Wave HD610 Plus

Next Wave CNC (nextwavecnc.com), a pioneer in the benchtop category, presents the HD 610 Plus, a moving gantry machine with a 2-hp air-cooled spindle and a 25” x 25.75” x 7” cutting area. Its 10.1" color touch screen provides the convenience of a pendant controller, with the added benefit of "virtual zero" mode to compensate for uneven stock.

The Next Wave bed, constructed from extruded aluminum T-track, offers extensive clamping and holding options, simplifying spoil board attachment. Next Wave's machines are known for versatility, offering optional 10- or 20-watt laser systems for engraving and cutting, and a rotary fourth axis for intricate three-dimensional carvings.

Phantom Shadow

The Shadow 4’ x 8’ CNC from Phantom CNC (phantomcncsystems.com) stands out as an entry-level machine boasting full production capabilities. It's unique for including both a vacuum table and pressure rollers to stabilize sheet goods during cutting. Vacuum tables are standard but can struggle with small or narrow parts, where 600 pounds of roller pressure in front and back of the cutter proves advantageous.

The machine's vacuum table incorporates four independent zones, with scalable vacuum pumps from 2.2kw to 7.5 kw to suit different workpieces. Its 6.1-hp air-cooled spindle operates between 6,000 to 18,000 RPM and supports ERC collets, with optional coolant misting available for water or oil-based cooling.

Shop Sabre 23

ShopSabre’s (shopsabre.com) ShopSabre 23 is a desktop entry featuring a 30” x 40” bed and a 3.5-hp, 110-volt spindle. All axes are powered by ball screws, with a substantial Z-axis motor for quicker movements, particularly for intricate carvings. The machine leverages the same ShopSabre Control found in larger models.

The bridge extends beyond the right side of the table for fourth-axis indexing, ideal for carving intricate pieces like table legs and columns. With a vacuum-ready worktable and a rigid welded steel frame, it ensures chatter-free operations at high speeds.

ShopBot Carolina

The new Carolina series from ShopBot Tools (shopbottools.com) occupies a niche between desktop machines and 5’ x 10’ machines. With a working envelope of 56” x 49” x 8” and variants with larger tables, it features spindle options from 1-hp 110-volt to more powerful 2.2-, 4-, and 5-hp versions.

Employing low-backlash, tapered-hob gear heads, and rack-and-pinion power transmission on each axis, these machines maintain consistent performance even at rapid speeds, providing cutting speeds up to 480 IPM and rapid speeds of 720 IPM.

The Carolina series can be equipped with features like a 6” swing rotary indexer, vacuum hold-down capabilities, and a 3D digitizing probe. The Carolina ATC model introduces automatic tool changing accessible with standard 110-volt power, marking a significant advancement for shops that previously considered ATC out of reach.

Techno HD 11

The HD-II Tabletop CNC Router from Techno CNC Systems (technocnc.com) combines industrial-grade performance with user-friendly operation. Equipped with a 2-hp HSD high-frequency collet spindle and a vacuum T-slot table, the machine offers the flexibility of both mechanical clamping and vacuum hold-down methods to accommodate a wide range of applications.

With 7.5” of gantry clearance, the HD-II can machine standard sheet materials as well as taller workpieces. Operation is streamlined through a standalone handheld controller featuring pre-programmed buttons for common machine functions and commands, reducing the learning curve.

Shaper Origin

The smallest machine on our list is the Origin from Shaper Tools (shapertools.com). The Origin is a hand-held CNC that follows optical cues to machine the desired program. Your arms provide the X and Y movement, and the Origin automatically corrects any human variation to keep the bit exactly on path. If you stray too far, the bit automatically retracts, and you can return to the work area and pick up where you left off.

Accessories are available for the Origin to hold smaller parts being milled, and to work the ends of boards for making tenons and other joinery. There is even a new drive frame to move the Origin for you, more closely replicating the traditional CNC designs we have been discussing up to now. The Origin is small enough to store in a cupboard, capable of almost unlimited project sizes, and can be used almost anywhere.

Find CNC suppliers at resourceguide.woodshopnews.com.