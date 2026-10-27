The walking Ted

Remember Ted, of "Ted's Woodworking" fame? He's back from the dead, and he's still scamming woodworkers.

Pop-up ads, Facebook ads, you name it. If you've left any kind of woodworking footprint on the Web, you've undoubtedly been targeted by "his" ads. I put "his" in quotes because there is no Ted. He doesn't exist. He's just some smiling bearded guy from a clipart site. The ads are real, in the sense that they'll happily take your $67 for 16,000 woodworking plans he's created over his award-winning career.

But being that Ted doesn't exist, he didn't create nothin'. Instead, the scammers have simply taken screenshots from websites, and literally photocopied magazine project articles. (And, yes, including some of mine.)

The last time I talked about Ted, he was starting placeholder Facebook pages by the dozen with different names, all with seemingly thousands of followers, and none with any actual woodworking content other than links to buy his 16,000 plans.

I don't know when he created it, but he has a new one under his own name, and it actually looks kind of slick. Of course, you have AI to thank for that. This time, there seems to be content, with two new posts a day. One post is always a woodworking quiz with a single question, which nobody ever answers. The other an AI-generated image of a woodworking scenario with a topical caption. Click it, though, and what pops up has zero relationship to the image or topic — only links to buy his 16,000 plans.

But, oh, those images! They're so entertaining that it's almost worth going to the Facebook page. I grabbed nine of the best, above. Left to right, top row first:

1) We have his new logo, featuring a brand new Ted! Younger, no gray hair, and eager to swing a sort-of sledge hammer. But wait, what's he holding? Let's take a closer look...

2) What the heck is that? Is that a plane, or a handheld doorknob cannon?

3) I'm assuming Ted has a real issue with measurements, considering that most of his measuring tools look like this one with numbers going 8, 9, 11, 22, etc.

4) Gotta include some techniques, like creating two-foot shavings by pounding a chisel into the end of a beam. Nice end-mortise, though.

5) Everyone knows you can get the best crosscuts with a backsaw.

6) Let's see — 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11. Yeah, that looks right.

7) Nice miter joint, Ted. Got enough glue? Also, what the heck is that clamp grabbing on the lower end?

8) Follow these measurements (made with the two earlier rules, I'm assuming), for the best bird house you've ever made. Take extra care when measuring the HOZHMs and LECOs.

9) At least photo #2 kinda, sorta looked like a plane. But what is this?