The new face of finishing

Maybe it’s because I am not a finisher, but it seems to me like we talk a lot about new technologies in woodworking machines, but not nearly as much about how high-tech finishing has become. It is time to remedy this with a look at new technologies in finishing equipment.

Over the last decade or so, environmental concerns and regulations have moved finishing away from VOCs and into more oil-based and water-based systems including UV cured finishes. This material evolution is part of the driving force behind much of the advance in finishing technology, including the tools and machines we use.

SATA spray gun with its Quick Material Regulator

Technical innovation in finishing literally starts right at the gun with the SATA (sata.com) Quick Material Regulator. Spraying with less material is economical and efficient. Experienced finishers regulate this by controlling the trigger pull. Others simply turn the flow screw in or out to adjust the rate. SATA offers a practical and precise solution that finishers of any experience can use.

The SATA Quick Material Regulator makes it possible to preset a reduced material quantity that can be called up quickly, precisely and repeatedly at the push of a button. The finisher can switch back to full material flow within seconds using the release function. This system is available on a list of SATA’s guns and can be retrofitted to existing models.

The D6 HVLP system from Fuji Spray.

Fuji Spray Systems (fujispray.com) continues to innovate HVLP systems with its D6 six-stage HVLP system. Engineered for efficient and cooler operation, the D6 is designed to prolong motor life and maximize return on investment. With six pre-set pressure settings, users gain precise control over spray output, ensuring professional-grade results with minimal overspray and waste.

The six-stage motor that gives the D6 its name uses Fuji’s Smart Select Control Panel with settings ranging from 3 to 11.5 psi. It comes with a remote for pausing the airflow as far away as 75 feet, 2-stage ‘turbo filtration’ with a check filter light to prevent restricted airflow, and a 30-foot hose with quick-connect and air control valve. It can be used with three different Fuji HVLP turbine spray guns (the T70, T75G, and G-XPC) along with several user accessories.

Components for Guffey’s PivotPoint system

Finishing a project often requires the same amount of time and labor as building it in the first place, and inside the finishing booth a lot of innovations are available to help speed the process along. Guffey Systems (guffeysystems.com) offers the PivotPointTouch-Free Batch Finishing System, which allows parts to be sprayed from all sides in one setup.

The PivotPoint spray hub and a range of hangers provide secure, touch-free handling of components throughout the finishing process. These include screw holders for doors and drawer fronts, cup hinge pocket hangers, a hanging rack for trim pieces,and a custom plate that can adapted for specific needs. Spraying all sides at once will certainly save significant time.

PaintLine’s Portable Jobsite Spray Booth.

PaintLine (paintline.com) offers a portable spray booth and a growing collection of spray stands. The company’s Portable Jobsite Spray Booth (model PJSB) has a fully collapsible aluminum frame that uses disposable plastic liners to protect the jobsite while spraying non-flammable, non-combustible finishes. This walk-in, open-faced paint booth sets up in minutes without tools, and packs into one carry bag for easy transport between jobs. An available ventilation attachment accommodates an air filter, ducting, and blower system. Filtered exhaust can be routed as required.

PaintLine’s Spray Twirly features a 360-degree rotating platform, allowing the finisher to reach every edge and surface while standing in one place. Retractable support arms and adjustable magnetic spikes accommodate a wide range of door and part sizes. Tool-free assembly and a portable design make it easy to set up in the shop or take to the next job site. There is also a larger Spray Twirly HD model.

The Prima EVO from Cefla Finishing.

For companies that have specific finishing needs, the next evolution may be to move out of the spray booth entirely. CeflaFinishing (ceflafinishing.com) can make that happen with itsPrima EVO one- or two-arm oscillating spray coater. The spraying arm delivers excellent application performance while improving paint-saving efficiency.

Prima EVO can be equipped with one central single arm with up to four guns, or with two arms with up to eight guns. An electric control panel with PLC and machine control software, managed by a wide, color touch screen, makes the EVO easy to learn and operate. A paper conveyor, with automatic pay-off and take-up system, features a vacuum unit which provides all the benefits of a continuous conveyor: immaculate panel underside cleaning and uniform application on edges and face of workpieces. Paper rollers are located at the entry and exit points to aid fast paper changes.

CanTek America’s CD305 Automatic Linear Spray Machine.

If your shop needs to automate finishing of more linear products like molding, trim or picture frames, CanTek America (cantekamerica.com) has a solution. The Cantek CD305 Automatic Linear Spray Machine can apply lacquers and stains on moldings, picture frames, doors, windows, and furniture components up to 305mm wide. The booth contains six spray guns that are automatically timed by photocells to minimize material usage and waste. A PLC control system, equipped with LCD display, checks all the machine functions and setup.

The CD 305 features paper filters on both sides of the roller conveyer and a fiberglass air filter. The system can be used with water- and solvent-based finishes, has a totally enclosed cabinet with forced air to minimize pollution, and a recycling unit for collecting and reusing overspray.

Lignomat’s Ligno-DuoTec BW.

Of course, finishing is affected by variables of all types and some are best dealt with before reaching the spray booth or finishing machine. Lignomat (lignomatusa.com) has a long history helping woodworkers control stock moisture, and itsmeters continue to benefit from advancing technology. The Ligno-DuoTec BW features pinless, dual-depth mode – RH Thermometer mode and RH in-situ concrete moisture testing – all in one meter.

The BW can measure wood moisture and relative humidity, key factors in understanding and preventing moisture problems which can extend all the way into the finishing stages. The BW measures from more than 3/4" (20mm) down to floor testing with 1/4″ (6mm) depth. This allows for measuring floor planks only and not the concrete or subfloor underneath, and for comparing surface and interior moisture for even drying. The Duo BW is rated for hardwoods and softwoods, bamboos, composite and engineered materials, drywall and concrete (ASTM F2659).

The 11” Orbital Polisher from Gem Industries.

The 11-inch Orbital Polisher from Gem Industries (gem-industries.com) was invented nearly 50 years ago for detailing cars, boats, and planes. It is finding a place in woodshops, too.Updated over the years to make it lighter and take on sanding tasks, the large disc makes it ideal for working with slabs, conference tables, countertops and floors. The orbital action is designed to mimic hand polishing/sanding but at 1,700 oscillations per minute to leave no swirls behind.

Gem Industries has developed a dust collection shroud for the polisher to effectively control dust while being used in sanding operations. The large pad size and balance of the Gem sander allows users to sand with two hands and polish with one. You can take large surface projects from bare to polished with a single machine and Gem Industries supports it with a full line of chemicals and accessories for the detailing industry, including its Formula AT-5 (Acrylic/P.T.F.E.) sealant, as well as waxes, compounds, cleaners, pretreatment, tire dressings, fabric protection, and fragrances.