The Morgan Square Innovation Continues at IWF

The Morgan Square is an innovation-driven, woman-owned brand founded by Channon Kennedy, who created the award-winning tool that combines measuring and marking into a one-step process, ensuring accuracy and precision.

“The Morgan Square helps carpenters, framers, woodworkers, and contractors work faster, reduce errors, and minimize material waste,” according to Kennedy.

“The groundbreaking tool, now available at national retailers including The Home Depot and Amazon, is made of aluminum for durability, is easy to use, lowers adoption friction by working with tape measures users already own, and helps reduce overall project time.”

Kennedy will attend the 2026 IIWF to showcase the current Morgan Square line, including the original tool and its wide-tape variant.

Additionally, Kennedy will feature a new product, currently known as the “Rocker,” an early-stage prototype that continues to reflect The Morgan Square’s commitment to creating practical, user-friendly, and intuitive tools for tradespeople and DIYers.

Visit Kennedy and her company, Kiwi Vision, at IWF booth BC1226 and themorgansquare.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

Network with Industry Leaders