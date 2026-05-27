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Take the next step with Cefla’s Prima EVO single-operator spray coating system

Cefla’s Prima EVO is a single-operator spray coating system designed to increase production efficiency and reduce downtime. It features manual-opening access panels, a paper conveyor system, and a patented loading/unloading system.

Jennifer Hicks

For shops looking to evolve from manual spraying, Cefla has introduced the Prima EVO, a stand-alone spray coating machine designed to increase production efficiency with single-operator loading and unloading capabilities.

The Prima EVO aims to streamline daily coating operations while reducing downtime, according to the company. The system requires one operator and eliminates the need for additional technical staff.

Key features include:

• Manual-opening access panels for simplified maintenance and cleaning

• Paper conveyor system to maintain clean panel undersides

• Patented loading/unloading system for unassisted paper roll replacement

The machine accommodates one central arm with up to four spray guns or two arms with up to eight guns. Optional configurations include specialized arms for glass decoration and adhesive application.

Prima EVO can be equipped with one central arm (up to four guns) or with two arms (up to eight guns). Optional configurations include specialized arms for glass decoration and adhesive application.

Learn more at IWF booth No. B6773 and ceflafinishing.com.

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IWFIWF 2026
Jennifer HicksAuthor
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