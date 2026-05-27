Take the next step with Cefla’s Prima EVO single-operator spray coating system

For shops looking to evolve from manual spraying, Cefla has introduced the Prima EVO, a stand-alone spray coating machine designed to increase production efficiency with single-operator loading and unloading capabilities.

The Prima EVO aims to streamline daily coating operations while reducing downtime, according to the company. The system requires one operator and eliminates the need for additional technical staff.

Key features include:

• Manual-opening access panels for simplified maintenance and cleaning

• Paper conveyor system to maintain clean panel undersides

• Patented loading/unloading system for unassisted paper roll replacement

The machine accommodates one central arm with up to four spray guns or two arms with up to eight guns. Optional configurations include specialized arms for glass decoration and adhesive application.

Prima EVO can be equipped with one central arm (up to four guns) or with two arms (up to eight guns). Optional configurations include specialized arms for glass decoration and adhesive application.

Learn more at IWF booth No. B6773 and ceflafinishing.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything Your Business Needs

North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

Learn and Level Up

Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.

Live Demonstrations

See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

Find Solutions

Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

Grow Your Business

Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.

Networking Made Easy