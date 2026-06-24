Take Advantage of Learning and Development Opportunities

Is your business future-proofed? How do you know? Let the IWF 2026 Education Conference help you change the trajectory of your business for good.

Our 2026 course lineup provides the practical, tested ideas and techniques you can put to work immediately. Learn from trusted woodworking insiders, practitioners and manufacturers in a variety of time-efficient courses, symposia and educational tours designed to help produce real-world business success.

View the courses and schedule at iwfatlanta.com/iwf-education-conference.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything Your Business Needs

North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

Learn and Level Up

Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.

Live Demonstrations

See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

Find Solutions

Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

Grow Your Business

Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.

Networking Made Easy