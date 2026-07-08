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Superfici America has Advanced Finishing Solutions

Superfici America will showcase innovative finishing solutions at IWF booth B7150, including live demonstrations of the Mini Plus spray system. Their sales and engineering teams will be available to discuss applications and provide expert guidance.

Woodshop News Editors

As part of SCM’s exhibition space, Superfici America will showcase a range of innovative finishing solutions designed to enhance productivity, quality, and process efficiency.

Superfici America's Compact3 spray machine.

Visitors will experience live demonstrations of the Mini Plus spray system while finding out how advanced spray technology can help manufacturers achieve exceptional finishing results while maintaining operational flexibility.

The company’s booth will serve as a hub for manufacturers seeking practical answers to today's finishing challenges and tomorrow's production goals.

Throughout the show, Superfici America's sales and engineering teams will be available to discuss applications, evaluate project requirements, and provide expert guidance on finishing technologies for wood, composite, and specialty substrates.

Visit Superfici America at IWF booth B7150 and superficiamerica.com.

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finishersIWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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