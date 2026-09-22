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Success Story | PegLeg Studio | Woodworking CNC

Atlanta-based woodworker Stephen Evans bridges the gap between millwork and furniture — using reclaimed materials, urban timber, and Felder machinery to build work that’s meant to be lived in, leaned on, for decades.

Felder Group

Meet Stephen Evans, owner of PegLeg Studio in Atlanta, Georgia. Stephen walks us through his shop and shares how the Felder K975 P sliding table saw, the Profit CNC, and the Profit H80 CNC have transformed the way he works — giving him the precision and reliability to take on projects he couldn't before.

PegLeg Studio specializes in architectural-scale furniture and wood finishes designed to age beautifully under real-world use.

"Built to age gracefully under lots of use and abuse." — That's the PegLeg promise. And Felder helps deliver it. 

Machines used in the video:  
✅Felder K975 P Sliding Table Saw 
✅profit H80I CNC Machine 
 
FELDER GROUP USA           

866-792-5288
sales-us@felder-group.com
www.feldergroupusa.com
 

CNC
Felder GroupWriter
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