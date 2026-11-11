Stop Building Range Hoods — And Start Making More Money

Vista Finishing™ saves money for woodshops.

The Ohio-based manufacturer located in the heart of Amish country offers an impressive line of custom range hoods, as well as corbels, posts, mullions and other elegant kitchen details that elevate projects to a new level of customization.

A business’s most valuable resource is its time, and items such as range hoods can consume a lot of that. From design to fabrication, sanding and finishing, they eat up hours that mightotherwise be spent on more profitable work. By supplying ready-to-install, fully finished hoods and other accessories, Vista Finishing lets the shop complete more projects without hiring any extra labor or purchasing additional equipment.

The program also lets a woodworker know exact costs before quoting. Vista’s clear, upfront pricing reduces estimating uncertainty, and that helps protect margins.

Beyond cost-savings, Vista also offers impressive quality that brings custom finishing details within reach. The company has the ability to execute challenging construction details – such as hard-to-make curved surfaces – because of its advanced CNC capabilities. This technical proficiency allows Vista clients to offer custom accents without having to build them in-housefrom scratch. And woodshops can choose from a broad selection of hood styles, available in twelve different wood species to create a distinctive look for each project.

While a woodshop’s finishing can be a point of pride, the spray booth can also be a production bottleneck. Vista Finishing has developed a finishing system using catalyzed conversion varnish finishes from Sherwin-Williams® and Axalta®, and all items can be custom finished and shipped ready to install. Paint finish matching is done using a spectrophotometer and computer analysis for precise color and gloss-level matching. For stain finishes, Vista Finishing has an in-house stain lab where technicians with over 30 years of experience can match wipe stains, spray stains, and complex multi-step stain finishes. All custom-finished items are backed by a full warranty.

The essence of working with Vista Finishing is that a shop can add elegant details to kitchen designs while saving on labor,even as it also reduces costly mistakes and callbacks. Vista’s proven construction methods and repeatable manufacturing provide more consistent results than building an unfamiliar design in-house for the first time. And when a customer asks for something special, Vista’s program can expand a shop’s capabilities without the need to develop new templates, processes, or production expertise. This lets the woodworker stay in control of the customer relationship because it allows the shop to specify the product, build it into a proposal, and present a complete solution along with trusted guidance.

Made in Ohio by experienced Amish craftsmen, Vista Finishing’s products combine advanced manufacturing technology with generations of Amish woodworking expertise.And the catalog isn’t limited to a few stock items. Custom Within Reach™ from Vista Finishing allows a woodshop to offer a wide range of custom kitchen details to suit the customer’s design requirements. A woodworker can design elements in 2020 Design™, order the cabinetry from a preferred supplier, and then have the finishing touches supplied by Vista. Everything arrives color-matched, pre-finished and ready to install.

Vista Finishing’s wood hoods are made of solid hardwood and hardwood veneer plywood, and all carved items and molding are made from solid hardwoods available in a wide range of wood species.

So, Vista Finishing lets a shop create custom kitchen designs at less cost and labor time than making everything in-house.Beyond range hoods, the program includes floating shelves, island X-panels, lighting rails, mullions, corbels, posts, legs, crown and base moldings, and wainscot panels.