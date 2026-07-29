Stiles to Showcase Sanding, Finishing & Laminating Solutions

Stiles Machinery will present a lineup of surface finishing technology in booth B4835 at the 2026 International Woodworking Fair (IWF), August 25–28 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

“The exhibit at Booth B4835 will span sanding, finishing, and laminating applications from some of the most trusted names in wood surface technology — with one system earning recognition as an IWF Challengers Award finalist,” the company said.

“Innovative solutions from Alpha Brush, Heesemann, Makor, Venjakob, Innovator, and Kuper will be showcased, demonstrating advanced capabilities in sanding consistency, coating quality, material handling, and process efficiency across a wide range of wood products and production environments.”

Stiles described some of the machinery being brought to the show:

Heesemann ISM Alpha-Brush Extreme Venjakob Ven Spray Perfect

• Alpha-Brush Extreme for whitewood edge break, denibbing, and intermediate seal sanding at the touch of a button. It features multiple sanding stations including cross, barrel, and disc brushes to ensure quality sanding performance.

• Heesemann ISM: An all-new machine series which will debut at IWF, featuring Heesemann technology combined with a new flex brush head.

• Makor UV Gesso System: A high-speed profile finishing system designed to fill defects in finger-jointed or lineal wood components using 100% solids UV filler, for high-quality moulding and millwork production in a fraction of the space traditionally required.

• Venjakob Ven Spray Perfect and Ven Air Vortex: A high-capacity industrial reciprocating spray coating machine designed for automated surface finishing, featuring CMSzero quick color change technology and the Ven Air Vortex air filtration system, a Challengers Award finalist, which eliminates dry filters, increases uptime, and improves finish quality.

• Innovator SawEasy: An advanced automatic veneer sawing and milling machine designed to streamline veneer cutting prior to splicing.

• Kuper FLI 1000: A longitudinal veneer splicing machine combining innovative joint-gluing technology to glue and join both thin and thick veneer on the fly.

“At IWF 2026, we’re focused on showing how the latest advances in automation can elevate finish quality while improving efficiency at every stage of the process,” said Aaron Brink, Finishing Senior Product Manager at Stiles Machinery. “From advanced sanding and spray systems to veneer processing, whether you’re still manually sanding and spraying parts or looking to enhance the quality and consistency of your automated processes, we have solutions on display to help businesses of all sizes scale their finishing operations with confidence.”

Beyond finishing, Stiles will feature over 60 machines, including solutions for processing solid wood, panel processing, edge banding, robotics, software solutions, and more at booths B4835 and B4853 in Hall B and booth A9840 in Hall A.

To see more of what Stiles Machinery is bringing to IWF 2026, visit stilesmachinery.com/iwf.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

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Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

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