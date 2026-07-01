Stiles to bring mass timber and off-site construction solutions to new IWF showcase

Stiles Machinery will participate in the International Woodworking Fair’s new Mass Timber & Pre-Fab Showcase, a dedicated feature debuting at this year's show to spotlight the technologies driving the growing mass timber and off-site construction industries.

Stiles will exhibit in Booth A9840 in Exhibit Hall A at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, August 25–28.

For this showcase, Stiles is partnering with fellow HOMAG Group companies Kallesoe, System TM, and WEINMANN to demonstrate their connected suite of solutions for mass timber and prefabricated construction manufacturing. Visitors will see how these technologies work together to support manufacturers building everything from glulam beams and CLT panels to fully prefabricated wall panels and floor cassettes.

Across its mass timber and off-site construction portfolio, Stiles’ offering includes:

• Kallesoe CLT and Glulam/GLT presses

• Kallesoe solid board and multi-layer panel press lines

• System TM Opti-Kap cross-cut saws, Opti-Joint finger-jointing machines, and Opti-Feed and Opti-Stack material handling systems

• WEINMANN Frameteq framing stations, Wallteq multi-function bridges, and Buildteq assembly tables

• HOMAG FeedBot robotic automation solutions.

On display in Booth A9840:

• Kallesoe RF Press: A radio frequency press for high-speed, precision edge and face gluing will be on the booth floor to showcase how RF technology glues scantling, lamellas, and panels in minutes

• WEINMANN Wallteq multi-function bridge for automated sheathing and fastening of wall panels in an off-site construction line

"We're excited to be part of the inaugural Mass Timber & Pre-Fab Showcase at IWF," said Casey Harless, Stiles’ Director of Construction Element Solutions. "Mass timber and off-site construction are among the fastest-growing segments in the building industry, and manufacturers need the right technology partners to scale with that growth, whether they’re looking to break into the industries or take the next step and expand their capabilities. Stiles and our HOMAG sister companies have the equipment, the expertise and the connected solutions to help manufacturers succeed as this industry continues to expand."

For more information on Stiles’ showcase at IWF 2026, including its primary exhibits in Booths B4835 and B4853 in Exhibit Hall B, visit stilesmachinery.com/IWF.

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