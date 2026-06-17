Stiles Machinery Plans Extensive Woodworking Equipment Display at IWF 2026

Stiles Machinery will showcase manufacturing technology from more than 60 machinery brands at the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) in Atlanta.

The machinery distributor's main exhibit will occupy booths B4835 and B4853 in Exhibit Hall B. Product specialists, technicians and consultants will offer consultations and demonstrate machinery and production cells, according to the company.

Stiles will also join HOMAG Group partners Kallesoe, System TM and WEINMANN at booth A9840 in Exhibit Hall A for IWF's Mass Timber and Prefabricated Construction Products Showcase. The company will feature radio frequency pressing technology, including cross-laminated timber and glulam presses, plus off-site wall panel construction solutions.

“Manufacturers coming to IWF are looking for a partner to help them solve challenges that are holding them back from growing, from taking that next step," said Barry Kellar, president and CEO of Stiles Machinery and HOMAG Americas. "With the current landscape, our message this year is to keep it simple: Start where you are, invest in what moves the needle, and know what technology will get you the most return on investment not just today, but years from now. That is as true for the three-person shop starting out as it is for an industrial plant running multiple shifts, and we’ll have solutions for both ends of that spectrum and everywhere in between on the floor at IWF.”

Stiles will display equipment covering these applications:

• CNC routing (HOMAG, Greda, Comec, Heian) • Sawing and panel dividing (HOMAG, Innovator) • Edge banding (HOMAG, Vector Contour) • Drilling and dowel insertion (HOMAG) • Sanding, finishing and veneering (Makor, Venjakob, Heesemann, Alpha Brush, Kuper, Innovator) • Industrial robotics and automation (HOMAG, Automatech Robotik) • Digital solutions (Cut Rite, HOMAG iX) • Woodworking machinery (IRONWOOD) • Solid wood processing (KENTWOOD, Vertongen, Salvador, System TM, MiCROTEC, OSI) • Mass timber construction (System TM, Kallesoe) • Off-site construction (WEINMANN)

Stiles CENTATEQ N300 Stiles SAWTEQ S-300 flexTec Stiles ORRA Stiles EDGETEQ S200

Featured equipment will include:

CNC Routing & Drilling • HOMAG CENTATEQ N-300 Classic: A nested-based CNC platform redesigned in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for growing shops, debuting at the show. • HOMAG DRILLTEQ V-310: A vertical CNC processing center with drilling, routing and grooving capabilities in an 11-square-foot footprint. • Greda SPRINTER 1212 R1CU: A five-axis NC machining center for milling, drilling, mortising, tenoning and pantographing in a single cycle.

Sawing & Panel Dividing • HOMAG SAWTEQ S-300 & STORETEQ F-100: A horizontal beam saw for small-batch production paired with single-gantry material handling. • HOMAG SAWTEQ S-300 flexTec: A saw-and-robot hybrid for unmanned, batch-size-one cutting.

Edge banding • HOMAG EDGETEQ S-200 FC Auto: A compact edge bander. • HOMAG EDGETEQ S-500: An industrial edge banding machine for high-capacity furniture production, paired with a LOOPTEQ O-400 return system. • Vector Contour Revolution 180: Features a redesigned coil assembly that processes internal cutouts down to 500 millimeters.

For more information, visit stilesmachinery.com/IWF.

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