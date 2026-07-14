Slide into the future with the Coplanar C-1000

Rometal will present the Coplanar C-1000, a system for passage doors that divides and integrates spaces at IWF 2026. It opens in the coplanar style, where the door recedes and slides behind the panel and, when closed, allows for full alignment, creating a camouflaged door effect.

“More than just a product, the C-1000 represents an evolution for architectural and carpentry projects, bringing elegance, lightness, and fluidity to environments,” the company explained.“Compact, versatile, and with a sophisticated finish, the system is ideal for integrating environments, concealing spaces such as closets and offices, or creating an elegant effect that blends seamlessly with the wall.

“Available in manual and automatic versions, the Coplanar C-1000 combines technology and practicality. In the automated version, activation can be performed by presence sensor, touch sensor, facial recognition, or voice command. In addition, it features simplified installation, options for one or two doors, and technical features that guarantee smoothness and precision in sliding.

Visit Rometal at IWF booth C933 and rometal.com.br.

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