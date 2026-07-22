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ShopSabre Brings American-Made CNC Routers to IWF

ShopSabre will showcase American-made CNC routers at IWF Atlanta 2026, including the IS 408, PRO 408, IS-A, and RC8 models. These machines are designed for various woodworking businesses and offer industrial performance, advanced technology, and lifetime support.

Woodshop News Editors


ShopSabre will showcase a powerful lineup of American-made, industrial CNC routers at IWF Atlanta 2026, including the IS 408, PRO 408, IS-A, and RC8.

“Designed for cabinet shops, furniture makers, millwork companies, sign shops, and growing manufacturers, ShopSabreCNC machines combine industrial performance with approachable operation, helping businesses improve production capacity, accuracy, and long-term efficiency,” according to the company.

“The ShopSabre IS 408 represents high-performance industrial CNC routing with heavy-duty construction, advanced motion technology, and precision cutting capability. The PRO 408 offers professional-grade CNC performance for shops looking to scale production with confidence. The IS-A adds automated material handling to help reduce labor demands and improve workflow efficiency, while the RC8 provides a strong entry point into full-scale CNC automation for growing woodworking businesses.

“Every ShopSabre machine is backed by lifetime technical support, CNC training for life, and a team committed to helping customers get the most from their equipment long after installation.

Visit ShopSabre at IWF booth and shopsabre.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

Network with Industry Leaders

Make meaningful face-to-face connections with peers, customers, and decision-makers through networking events and conversations that can lead to long-term business and career growth.

cnc routersIWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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