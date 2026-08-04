ShopBot Introduces Carolina Series

ShopBot has introduced the ShopBot Carolina and ShopBot Carolina ATC, a new series of full-size CNC machines designed specifically for sign shops, creative studios, garage workshops, and maker spaces. The Carolina series fills a genuine gap in the market: serious, full-size CNC capability at a price point and power requirement that puts it within reach of the shops and makers who need it most.

The ShopBot Carolina series succeeds the long-running ShopBot Standard line — a machine that served makers, educators, and small shops faithfully for years and helped introduce a generation of users to CNC. The Carolina carries that legacy forward with meaningful upgrades in speed, spindle options, and components. Existing Standard owners remain fully supported with documentation and resources available at ShopBotTools.com.

The ShopBot Carolina is available with spindle options from 1- to 5-hp, including a 110-volt configuration that brings full-size CNC capability to standard household power. With cutting speeds of up to 480 inches per minute and rapid speeds of 720 inches per minute, the Carolina is built on the proven PRS5 modular table design and is available in 4'x4', 4'x8', and 5'x8' configurations with 8" of Z travel.

The ShopBot Carolina starts at $19,813 for a 4'x4' with a 1-hp spindle.

“We have always had a unique and direct relationship with our customers. Our team visits shops, understands workflows, and listens carefully to wish lists. With the launch of the ShopBotCarolina series we are answering those requests directly — reliability and efficiency at a price point that respects our customers' investment,” said Jeanne Taylor, CEO of ShopBotTools.

The ShopBot Carolina ATC takes the Carolina platform further, bringing automatic tool changing to the full-size CNC market with standard household power for the first time. Available in 1HP (110V) and 3HP (220V) configurations, the Carolina ATC features a 7-position tool bar — expandable on larger table configurations — with ISO20 tool holders and ER20 collets in the customer's choice of sizes, capable of holding bits with up to 1/2" shank. Compressed air is required (4 scfm at 90 psi).

The ShopBot Carolina ATC starts at $26,850 for a 4'x4' with a 1-hp spindle.

“Being able to offer a full-size CNC with automatic tool changing at standard 110-volt household power is a genuine breakthrough for the home shop and small studio. We built on the enthusiastic response to our Desktop MAX ATC and asked ourselves how we could bring that same accessibility to a full-size machine. The ShopBot Carolina ATC is the answer. And for shops that want to start with the ShopBot Carolina and add automatic tool changing down the road, the upgrade path is straightforward — that flexibility was a deliberate part of the design,” added Brian Owen, CTO of ShopBot Tools.

Learn more at IWF booth B3333 and shopbottools.com.

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