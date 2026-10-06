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Senco Celebrates Milestone

Senco is marking its 75th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of innovation that has helped shape the fastening industry since 1951. The Cincinnati-based company has built its reputation among professional contractors,…

Woodshop News Editors

Senco is marking its 75th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of innovation that has helped shape the fastening industry since 1951. The Cincinnati-based company has built its reputation among professional contractors, manufacturers, and woodworkers by developing fastening solutions designed to improve productivity, reliability, and jobsite performance.

"We created the world's first pneumatic tackers, and in doing so, we didn't just launch a product, we launched an industry," said Cliff Mentrup, CEO of Senco. "We established a new standard for speed and efficiency, helping define the fastening and pneumatic tool market as it exists today."

The company's roots extend beyond its 1951 incorporation. Founder Albert Juilfs first found success with the Springtramp Eliminator, a device that addressed vibration issues in automobiles. Senco later opened its first manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, where it introduced industry-changing products including paper-taped framing nails and coil nails. The company went on to pioneer pneumatic fastening systems and has continued to advance cordless and auto-feed technologies for professional users.

Learn more at senco.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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