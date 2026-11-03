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Seatply to Acquire Autumn House

The acquisition will establish Seatply’s first U.S. manufacturing operation and expand its ability to serve customers throughout the American furniture market. Following completion of the transaction, Autumn House is expected…

Woodshop News Editors

The acquisition will establish Seatply's first U.S. manufacturing operation and expand its ability to serve customers throughout the American furniture market. Following completion of the transaction, Autumn House is expected to operate under the Seatply name.

Seatply plans to invest several million dollars in the 74,000-square-foot facility, adding advanced CNC machining, expanded pressing capacity, robotic sanding, and finishing capabilities. The company said the investment will create a fully integrated operation for curved plywood manufacturing, machining, and finishing.

"North Carolina has a rich history in furniture manufacturing, and we see tremendous opportunities to build on that foundation," said Levon Afeyan, president and CEO of Seatply. "Autumn House brings exceptional expertise that complements our own and strengthens our commitment to American manufacturing and customer service."

Seatply plans to continue serving Autumn House's existing customers while expanding production capacity to support future growth.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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