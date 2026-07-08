SCM at IWF: Advanced Technology, Automation and a Stronger North American Organization to Support Customer Growth

SCM will showcase a comprehensive range of technologies, automation solutions, software and digital services, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the North American market and its evolving manufacturing needs, at IWF 2026.

With an exhibition area spanning nearly 25,000 square feet, the group will present one of the industry's most extensive portfolios for woodworking manufacturers, while highlighting its ongoing investments in innovation, customer proximity and local capabilities to support companies throughout their digital and automation journey.

Visitors to the SCM booth (B6953 - A9614) will discover a full lineup of automated systems, CNC machining centers, edge banding, sanding, pressing, finishing and joinery solutions.

Key highlights will include the SCM Lean Cell, an entry-level solution for manufacturers seeking high-speed nesting combined with integrated downstream operations. Designed to deliver maximum efficiency with a minimal footprint, it combines horizontal drilling, doweling, edge banding, and intelligent sorting, all powered by robotic handling, according to the company.

Accord 500 Edge

SCM will present the North American premiere of Accord 500 Edge, its new all-round CNC machining center combining advanced machining and edge banding technologies in a single, flexible solution, selected as a finalist for the IWF 2026 Challengers Distinguished Achievement Award.

Digitalization will play a central role throughout the exhibition. SCM’s latest digital solutions simplify machine programming, improve integration with company-wide systems, and enable greater connectivity across the production environment, maximizing machine performance and uptime throughout the entire lifecycle.

“IWF 2026 will provide the opportunity to find out SCM’s strategic initiatives to further strengthen customer support, service capabilities and commercial coverage across North America,” the company said. "As part of this strategy, SCM is reinforcing its regional organization with a new leadership structure: Marco Patriarchi taking responsibility as Regional Executive for the North American market (USA, Mexico, Canada), while Tiago Costa leading the United States market as CEO USA.

“Marco Patriarchi brings extensive international experience gained in executive leadership roles in global machinery companies including Baker Hughes and General Electric, and a leadership approach grounded in long-term relationship building and a deep commitment to customer success.”

SCM will also participate in the Mass Timber & Pre-Fab Showcase (Hall A booth B6953 – A9614), presenting dedicated technologies for the high-precision machining of CLT, glulam and other mass timber structural elements. The exhibit will highlight SCM's expertise in supporting a rapidly expanding sector that increasingly requires advanced automation, precision and process reliability to meet the demands of industrialized timber construction.

Learn more at scmgroup.com.

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