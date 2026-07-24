Save Time and Money with the Model 43 Work Cell
The Thermwood Model 43 Work Cell is a complete nested-based CNC routing system with Smart Router Technology for cabinet, closet, and furniture manufacturers, producing cabinet boxes, drawer boxes, doors, drawer fronts, and custom moldings.
The Thermwood Model 43 Work Cell is a fully integrated nested-based CNC manufacturing system designed to maximize productivity for custom cabinet, closet, and furniture manufacturers. Combining Smart Router Technology with a 12 HP spindle, 21-position automatic tool changer, powered off-load conveyor, remote operator station, and intelligent material handling, it streamlines every step from sheet loading to finished parts.
Control Nesting software optimizes material yield, while automatic tool measurement, pop-up pins, and laser-compensated axis alignment deliver exceptional accuracy and repeatability. The result is faster production, reduced labor, lower material waste, and consistent, high-quality parts including cabinet boxes, drawer boxes, doors, drawer fronts, and custom moldings. Backed by Thermwood's legendary lifetime support, the Model 43 Work Cell helps manufacturers increase throughput while simplifying daily operation.
Thermwood Corporation
812-937-4476
sales@thermwood.com
https://www.thermwood.com/model-43.htm
www.thermwood.com
IWF Booth B4811