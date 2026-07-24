SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Save Time and Money with the Model 43 Work Cell

The Thermwood Model 43 Work Cell is a complete nested-based CNC routing system with Smart Router Technology for cabinet, closet, and furniture manufacturers, producing cabinet boxes, drawer boxes, doors, drawer fronts, and custom moldings.

Thermwood Corporation

The Thermwood Model 43 Work Cell is a fully integrated nested-based CNC manufacturing system designed to maximize productivity for custom cabinet, closet, and furniture manufacturers. Combining Smart Router Technology with a 12 HP spindle, 21-position automatic tool changer, powered off-load conveyor, remote operator station, and intelligent material handling, it streamlines every step from sheet loading to finished parts.

Control Nesting software optimizes material yield, while automatic tool measurement, pop-up pins, and laser-compensated axis alignment deliver exceptional accuracy and repeatability. The result is faster production, reduced labor, lower material waste, and consistent, high-quality parts including cabinet boxes, drawer boxes, doors, drawer fronts, and custom moldings. Backed by Thermwood's legendary lifetime support, the Model 43 Work Cell helps manufacturers increase throughput while simplifying daily operation.

Thermwood Corporation
812-937-4476
sales@thermwood.com
https://www.thermwood.com/model-43.htm
www.thermwood.com
IWF Booth   B4811 

CNCIWF
Thermwood CorporationAuthor
Related Stories
KCD Software Version 25 Overview
VideosKCD Software Version 25 OverviewKCD Software
Faith, Family, and the Right Machine
VideosFaith, Family, and the Right MachineThermwood Corporation
Pockets, with screws … in 1.5 seconds!
VideosPockets, with screws … in 1.5 seconds!Castle USA
PaintLine Racks, Spray Tables, and Spray Booths
VideosPaintLine Racks, Spray Tables, and Spray BoothsPaintLine
How Dovetail Drawers Transformed Their Shop with Thermwood
VideosHow Dovetail Drawers Transformed Their Shop with ThermwoodThermwood Corporation
Pocket system innovation with REVEGO
VideosPocket system innovation with REVEGOBlum

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest