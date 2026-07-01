Sandman Downdraft Sanding Tables

Every woodworker knows the hidden cost of craftsmanship: clouds of fine dust that settle over tools, lungs, and freshly finished surfaces.

In 1996, lifelong woodworker Lloyd Troyer engineered a better way, creating the SandPro® Sanding Table and establishing SandMan Products as an industry leader in heavy-duty, dust-free workshop equipment. These American-made, self-contained downdraft stations are engineered specifically for the rigors of high-output commercial environments, where air quality and eﬃciency are paramount.

Unlike central vac systems that lose static pressure across long duct runs, these units use a powerful internal filtration system to pull microscopic dust straight down at the point of origin, trapping particulates before they ever enter the breathing zone – or migrate to a shop’s finishing areas.

Designed for high-productivity environments, Sand Pro downdraft sanding tables feature a rubberized grid top and easy access filters that can be replaced in 30 seconds. Integrated storage ensures essential tools remain organized and accessible.

For oversized or fully assembled pieces that exceed the capacity of a standard table, SandMan Products provides the SBP108 Sanding Booth. This portable, resizable unit uses a high-performance backdraft system to draw dust away from the worker, ensuring a safer and more eﬃcient environment for large-scale manufacturing.

Beyond its hallmark dust collection, SandMan Products offers SandPro Inspection Lighting which is specifically designed to eliminate costly rework. Engineered to expose subtle cross-grainscratches, dips and machine marks, these low-angle lights allow operators to catch surface imperfections directly at the sanding table, wide belt sander, or quality control station before stain or topcoat is applied.

It's time to stop fighting dust and upgrade the workspace with the ultimate finishing touch.

SandPro lets a woodworker focus on what truly matters: craft.