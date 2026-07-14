Sames Introduces the AVX Pro Airmix

Sames North America has announced the launch of the AVX Pro Airmix automatic spray gun, designed to enhance efficiency, finish quality, and productivity in wood and general industrial coating applications.

Building on the success of the AVX platform, the AVX Pro is crafted to integrate effortlessly into existing Airmix setups, according to the company's statement.

"The AVX Pro offers significant customer advantages, including higher transfer efficiency, reduced overspray, improved finish quality, and decreased operating costs. Its optimized fluid design generates finer droplets at lower pressures, enabling manufacturers to achieve a consistent, high-quality finish while minimizing material consumption."