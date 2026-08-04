Safety Speed Announces Motor Upgrade

Safety Speed Mfg. has announced the transition to the Skil 3-hp, 120-volt worm drive motor with an integrated emergency stop on its C-Series and H-Series vertical panel saws. The company has also introduced several enhancements to its entry-level panel saw lineup.

The previous C4 Panel Saw and 6480-20C models have been consolidated into a single model, the 6480-20C4. Featuring a 5-foot-wide frame and a maximum 50" crosscut capacity, the new standard package now includes a folding stand, transport wheels for improved portability, and a premium saw blade, according to the company.

The former C5 Panel Saw will now be designated as the 6480-20C5. Maintaining its 5-foot-wide frame and 64" maximum crosscut capacity, the model also includes the new standard package.

“At Safety Speed Manufacturing, providing our customers with the best possible cutting experience is always our top priority,” said Brian Donahue, the company’s president. “As an American manufacturer, we continually evaluate opportunities to improve our products. Upgrading to the Skil worm drive motor gives our customers increased power and torque for demanding panel cutting applications while reducing maintenance associated with wear items. It is a proven motor platform that has already demonstrated exceptional performance on our higher-end panel saw models, making it a natural evolution for our flagship panel saw lineup.”