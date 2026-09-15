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Royal Plywood Acquires Talbert Architectural Panels & Doors

Royal Plywood Co. LLC has acquired Talbert Architectural Panels & Doors, expanding the company’s ability to provide customers with coordinated material solutions, custom manufacturing capabilities, and efficient regional service, the…

Woodshop News Editors

Royal Plywood Co. LLC has acquired Talbert Architectural Panels & Doors, expanding the company’s ability to provide customers with coordinated material solutions, custom manufacturing capabilities, and efficient regional service, the company said.

“Talbert will continue operating from its existing location as a division of Royal Plywood. Its management team and employees will remain in place, providing customers with continuity while gaining access to Royal Plywood’s broader inventory, purchasing power, manufacturing resources, and distribution network.

“The acquisition adds Talbert’s architectural panel and door capabilities to a Royal Plywood network that includes distribution locations in Cerritos and Sacramento, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Chandler, Arizona. The company’s operations also include California Custom Milling, its lumber-processing and custom-manufacturing facility.”

Learn more at royalplywood.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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