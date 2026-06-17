Robotic Solutions will demonstrate an automated finishing process at IWF

Robotic Solutions will return to IWF 2026 in Atlanta with live demonstrations of advanced woodworking automation technology. The company’s booth will feature a fully integrated CMA Robotics Inverted Shuttle System loaded and unloaded by a KUKA robot.

During the demonstration, the KUKA robot will pick cabinet doors and place them onto the shuttle system. After the door is “painted” by the CMA finishing robot, the KUKA robot will unload the finished part and load the next door, creating a continuous automated finishing process. No actual coatings will be sprayed due to IWF regulations.

Robotic Solutions, provides a wide range of robotic applications — including wet & dry spraying, material handling, machine tending, sanding, milling, drilling and palletizing — each tailored to streamline production and maximize efficiency.

Visit Robotic Solutions at IWF Booth B7111 and roboticsolutions.net

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