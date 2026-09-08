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Richelieu is Expanding its Drummondville Distribution Center

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. announces an investment of more than $15 million to expand its distribution center in Drummondville, Quebec. The project will increase the facility’s footprint from nearly 40,000 to…

Woodshop News Editors

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. announces an investment of more than $15 million to expand its distribution center in Drummondville, Quebec. The project will increase the facility’s footprint from nearly 40,000 to 180,000 square feet.

“At a time when many companies remain cautious in the face of current economic challenges, Richelieu is demonstrating remarkable vision by continuing to expand in Drummondville,” said Gerry Gagnon, General Manager of Drummond Économique.

“This investment contributes to the economic diversification of our region and reinforces the presence of a Quebec leader. It also strengthens our strategic logistics and transportation sector while optimizing occupancy in the Saint-Nicéphore industrial park,”

Construction is expected to be completed in time for the new facilities to become operational in spring 2027.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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