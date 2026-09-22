Richelieu Hardware Sponsors Pinnacle Awards

The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) welcomes Richelieu Hardware as a Gold-Level sponsor of the 30th annual Pinnacle Awards.

Richelieu Hardware is a North American importer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty hardware and complementary products for furniture manufacturing, woodworking, and other applications. Its products include decorative and functional hardware, drawer systems, lighting, and storage solutions.

“Richelieu Hardware is proud to support the International Society of Furniture Designers and its commitment to recognizing the creativity and talent behind exceptional furniture design,” said André Plaitis, Director, Development, Furniture Market, at Richelieu Hardware.