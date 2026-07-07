Richelieu Debuts New Products at Closets Expo

Richelieu Hardware introduced its latest solutions for creating stylish and functional custom closets at the Closets Conference & Expo, June 30 through July 2, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The company’s booth featured the Satin Brass Collection; designer hardware, including the Atipica and Alba collections, modular closet solutions, and D-Motion lighting.

“This year, Richelieu’s newest introductions include sophisticated door systems, sleek panels, organizing accessories, decorative hardware, and integrated lighting,” the company said. "Able to transform any space with style and purpose, the latest innovations redefine what’s possible in the world of organization and storage.”