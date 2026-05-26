Richelieu captures two top honors at KBIS

Richelieu Hardware, an IWF exhibitor, won two awards at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show's Best of KBIS program in Orlando, Florida.

The honors recognize Richelieu’s leadership in both expressive design and purposeful innovation.

The company's ATIPICA decorative hardware collection received silver in the Style Statement – Kitchen category, while the VERTI 840 — an electric height-adjustable lift system for upper cabinets — earned gold in the Wellness Trailblazer category.

Best of KBIS is awarded annually at KBIS, North America's largest kitchen and bath design trade show. A panel of designers, architects and product experts judge the program, which honors products across seven categories focused on style, innovation, functionality, sustainability and wellness.

Developed by Granberg, a European manufacturer of accessible kitchen solutions, the VERTI 840 motorized lift system is designed to enhance comfort and efficiency for individuals with reduced mobility.

ATIPICA is a decorative hardware collection featuring textured, geometric designs in various colors. Gianmarco Codato and Luciano Trevisiol designed the collection.

Richelieu exhibited both products at the International Woodworking Fair.

“Together, these two awards embody a powerful design philosophy: that designs can, and should, be both visually striking as well as highly functional. With ATIPICA and VERTI 840, Richelieu continues to shape a future where style and wellness are not separate ambitions but perfectly aligned priorities,” the company said in a statement.

Visit Richelieu at IWF booth Nos. C1010 and BC629, and richelieu.com.

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