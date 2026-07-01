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Richelieu

Richelieu introduces Nature+ by Cleaf to the North American market, featuring panels with a realistic wood texture and enhanced durability. The collection includes a variety of trending textures and colors, along with the Satin Brass collection for cohesive closet and home organization.

Richelieu

Designers know Cleaf.

The Milan manufacturer leads the industry when it comes to new colors and textures, and is known to set trends rather than follow them.

Now Richelieu has teamed up with the innovative Italian manufacturer to bring Nature+ by Cleaf to the North American market. The unique finishing touch is added layers of kraft paper that sit between the particleboard core and décor paper which allows for a much deeper and more realistic texture. The surface truly emulates real wood to the visual and tactile senses.

Nature+ panels are scratch and impact resistant. When paired with Richelieu’s PUR edge banding, they’re also moisture-resistant, making them as durable as they are beautiful. The collection includes a variety of textures and designs including woodgrains, linens, natural stone, and abstract geometric designs. The versatile color palette ranges from cool to warm tones, so they pair beautifully with other solids, metallics, or high-gloss options in the Richelieu catalog. For example, designers often use Nature+ on cabinet bottoms where durability is key and then contrast it with a different finish on the uppers for a more dynamic look.

Richelieu has curated a selection of Nature+ design preferences that stay ahead of trends, and for 2026 the company has added twelve new colors inspired by European trends. These include lighter white oak and blonde woods, rich greens, warm terracotta tones and trending fluted linear textures, all available in matching laminates, edge banding, and doors.

Among its notable finishing touches for closet and home organizing, Richelieu also offers the cohesive and elegant Satin Brass collection, where finishes are carefully coordinated across hardware, storage, and fixtures. This creates a visual rhythm that elevates the entire environment, and makes each individual element feel more intentional. The Satin Brass Collection, viewable at Richelieu.com, offers exactly this kind of unifying force.

RICHELIEU
800-619-5446
richelieu.com/us/en/contact
www.Richelieu.com
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