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Retrofit a Striebig with the Automatic Crosscut Stop

The Striebig ACS is a motorized upgrade for Striebig saws that automatically positions the crosscut stop, increasing productivity and accuracy. It eliminates manual adjustments and tape measure errors, resulting in faster operation and less material waste.

Woodshop News Editors

Increase productivity and accuracy with the Striebig ACS (Automatic Crosscut Stop), a motorized upgrade that automatically positions the crosscut stop to the exact dimension entered. Designed for Striebig Compact (2004+), Compact Plus, and Standard (2005+) models, the ACS is an easy retrofit that modernizes an existing saw, according to Colonial Saw, North America's exclusive importer of Striebig vertical panel saws.

“Simply enter the desired measurement using fractions or decimals, press Run, and the stop automatically moves into position,” the company explained. “By eliminating manual adjustments and tape measure errors, the ACS delivers precise, repeatable cuts while increasing productivity by up to 30%. The result is faster operation, fewer mistakes, less material waste, and more parts produced each day. 

“The ACS features a simple keypad with a digital position display for quick, intuitive operation. On Compact models, the controller is mounted on the left side of the frame for easy access. On Compact Plus and Standard models, it is conveniently mounted beneath the operator control panel. 

“If you're looking to improve efficiency, accuracy, and throughput without replacing your saw, the Striebig ACS is a smart, cost-effective upgrade.”

Visit Colonial Saw at IWF booth B6553 and csaw.com.

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IWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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