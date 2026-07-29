Retrofit a Striebig with the Automatic Crosscut Stop

Increase productivity and accuracy with the Striebig ACS (Automatic Crosscut Stop), a motorized upgrade that automatically positions the crosscut stop to the exact dimension entered. Designed for Striebig Compact (2004+), Compact Plus, and Standard (2005+) models, the ACS is an easy retrofit that modernizes an existing saw, according to Colonial Saw, North America's exclusive importer of Striebig vertical panel saws.

“Simply enter the desired measurement using fractions or decimals, press Run, and the stop automatically moves into position,” the company explained. “By eliminating manual adjustments and tape measure errors, the ACS delivers precise, repeatable cuts while increasing productivity by up to 30%. The result is faster operation, fewer mistakes, less material waste, and more parts produced each day.

“The ACS features a simple keypad with a digital position display for quick, intuitive operation. On Compact models, the controller is mounted on the left side of the frame for easy access. On Compact Plus and Standard models, it is conveniently mounted beneath the operator control panel.

“If you're looking to improve efficiency, accuracy, and throughput without replacing your saw, the Striebig ACS is a smart, cost-effective upgrade.”

Visit Colonial Saw at IWF booth B6553 and csaw.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

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Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

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