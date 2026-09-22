Resilience and return

Many people losing a woodworking business after many years might be inclined to close the book on that chapter of their lives and move on, but not Brad Smith and his wife Sandy of Lansdale, Pa. They started a small woodshop on their farm making kitchen utensils in 1980, then five years later Bradford Woodworking added furniture to their product line. And while they kept the business small, their offerings continued to grow for 45 years.

But early last year, their shop burned to the ground; a total loss. All that was left was a damaged vintage axe-handle lathe and a smoldering heap. This could have been the end of the business but instead became a new beginning. While Brad continued to work in a basement shop, a local GoFundMe effort helped them rebuild. Bradford Woodworking officially opened its new shop this past March.

That vintage lathe is fully repaired and back in business, too, turning out the distinctive axe handles featured in much of Brad’s work.

After the devastating loss from the fire, several stretches of effort in that small-scale basement shop, and only a few months since reopening, things are going incredibly well. They’ve started making and delivering their work to customers once again, they’re replenishing stock, and they’ve even landed a spot in the 50th annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show.

The prestigious show spotlights the work of artisans from across the country in a variety of art forms from furniture to ceramics, and a lot in between. It takes place this coming November 6-8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.