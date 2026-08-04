Recognizing Future Talent

The Design Emphasis Showcase is a “must see” at the International Woodworking Fair, featuring furniture pieces designed and built by students from colleges and universities throughout the United States.

Finalists are chosen and invited to display their projects on the exhibit floor at IWF, in the Design Emphasis Gallery in Exhibit Hall C. Here, final judging by a panel of industry experts takes place.

The winners will be announced, and prize money awarded during show hours in the Design Emphasis Gallery.

Learn more at iwfatlanta.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

The Woodworking Industry, All in One Place

North America’s largest woodworking trade show unites machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education Focused on Real Results

Get practical takeaways from expert-led seminars and conference sessions covering productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

See Technology in Action

Watch live demonstrations of the newest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment, presented by industry experts across the exhibit halls.

Explore New Products and Solutions

Browse and compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from leading global manufacturers and up-and-coming companies.

Grow New Business Opportunities

Connect with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and beyond to build partnerships and grow your business.

Connect with Industry Leaders