Recognizing Future Talent

The Design Emphasis Showcase, featuring furniture pieces designed and built by students from colleges and universities throughout the United States. is a “must see” at the International Woodworking Fair.

During the spring of 2026, eligible students submit images and descriptions of their projects for preliminary judging by a panel in early May.

Finalists are chosen and invited to display their projects on the exhibit floor at IWF, in the Design Emphasis Gallery in Exhibit Hall C. Here, final judging by a panel of industry experts takes place.

The winners will be announced, and prize money awarded during show hours in the Design Emphasis Gallery.

Learn more at iwfatlanta.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything Your Business Needs

North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

Learn and Level Up

Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.

Live Demonstrations

See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

Find Solutions

Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

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Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.

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