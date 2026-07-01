Put new to work for you

Why do thousands of buyers return to IWF Atlanta in huge numbers show after show after show? To see and source everything new.

New machinery. New technologies. New supplies. New ways to grow.

IWF 2026 will deliver another winning show with almost 1,000 top manufacturers already booked, including 198 first-time exhibitors.

Discover more about exhibiting at iwfatlanta.com/exhibit-iwf.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything Your Business Needs

North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

Learn and Level Up

Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.

Live Demonstrations

See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

Find Solutions

Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

Grow Your Business

Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.

Networking Made Easy