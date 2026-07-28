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Public Comment Period Open for Industry Safety Standards

The ANSI Accredited Standards Committee O1 (ASC O1) announces that two standards, O1.1 and O1.1-7, have entered the public comment period as part of ANSI Essential Requirements. The 45-day comment…

Woodshop News Editors

The ANSI Accredited Standards Committee O1 (ASC O1) announces that two standards, O1.1 and O1.1-7, have entered the public comment period as part of ANSI Essential Requirements. The 45-day comment period opens July 24, 2026, and closes September 7, 2026.

The standards under review are:

• ANSI/BSR O1.1 — Safety Requirements for Woodworking Machinery. This standard covers the safety requirements for the design, installation, care and use of woodworking machinery and accessory equipment, used in industrial and commercial applications, having a total connected power of 5 hp (3.7kw) or greater, or having 3-phase wiring. 

• ANSI/BSR O1.1-7 — Safety Requirements for Table Saws for the Woodworking Industry. This standard covers the safety requirements for the design, installation, care and use of table saws and accessory equipment, used in industrial and commercial applications, having a total connected power of 5 hp (3.7kw) or greater, or having 3-phase wiring.

ASC O1 develops and maintains safety standards for the woodworking industry under accreditation by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). This public comment period gives manufacturers, users, regulators, and other interested parties the opportunity to review the proposed standards and submit feedback before final approval.

Interested parties may review the draft standards and submit comments through the Wood Industry Association’s website: woodindustry.org/page/ASCO1.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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