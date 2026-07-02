Prefinished panels come of age

Older woodworkers often remember paneled walls with a slight shudder.

There were a couple of decades back in the nineteens when virtually every dark basement had even darker solid wood or wood lookalike paneling that extended from floor to ceiling. It significantly added to the creepiness of those underground spaces. And upstairs in those same homes, countless rooms were treated to half-walls of cheap paneling that was optimistically called wainscoting.

Now we’re seeing a resurgence in paneled walls, but the materials are far superior, and the designers are getting both the style and color right. In a February 2026 article in Vogue, Angela Tafoya summed it up perfectly by describing the trend as “a renewed appetite for permanence within character-rich spaces.”

A trend toward prefinished paneling on walls is one thing, while a woodshop buying in coated panels to cut up and create cabinet interiors is something completely different. Or is it? Both have come a long way, riding as they have upon advances in both waterborne and UV finishes. So, it may be time to look at having a sheet goods supplier handle the coating process.

Buying prefinished panels can save a lot of time in the spray booth, increase job flow efficiency throughout the shop, reduce in-house labor costs, and bring a higher degree of uniformity to casework through better color, grain, and sheen matches. Prefinishing also reduces the need to sand. Plus, when UV-coated panels arrive on the loading dock, they’re immediately available for cutting and assembly. And they also don’t need to dry/cure during processing, which eliminates a lot of downtime. Another advantage is that they reduce the the need to spray coatings inside assembled casework, which can get a bit tricky and time-consuming because of sanding between coats.

Here's something else to consider: A factory coating will usually be applied in a very controlled environment, using robotic and AI-managed line equipment. The result is a very even, error-free surface that simply outperforms most hand-sprayed work.

The newest generation of coatings offer impressive resistance to scratching, which has often been associated with stacked finished panels. It used to be a problem to remove one sheet from a stack without micro-scratching and leaving dull spots. Today’s cured coats also have high resistance to chemicals and moisture, which continues after they have been installed in a customer’s home or office.

Admittedly, a prefinished panel comes with a higher price tag. But that increase is quickly subsumed by the cost savings that are generated through reduced handling, coating, sanding and so on.

And one less obvious advantage to outsourcing coated panels is that, because they reduce spray booth time, they allow the woodshop to have a lower environmental impact. A shop owner can also let customers know that UV coatings being applied at the factory produce very low or even zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Prefinished panels

Some of the more popular prefinished panel suppliers offer some pretty strong arguments for going this route.

Among pre-finished panels from States Industries is NOVA SI, which is infused with silver ions to provide an anti-microbial finish States Industries

Prefinished panels from States Industries (statesind.com) come in several options, including the original NOVA UV-cured flatline finish, NOVA SI antimicrobial finish with silver ions and the chemical-resistant NOVA LAB certified by the Scientific Equipment and Furniture Association for laboratory use. The company says it can match most colors. Options include clear, translucent, opaque, and printed finishes in satin, medium, high or custom gloss levels.

Brown Wood Inc. (brownwoodinc.com) not only offers custom-sized, prefinished panels but also provides custom finished parts over a wide spectrum of shapes and sizes. The company’s Made-to-Spec program can help a woodshop produce virtually any item at any quantity, in multiple wood species, materials and finishes.

This closet in Shinnoki Burley Oak is an example of what can be done with prefinished panels from Hardwoods Specialty Products Hardwoods Specialty Products

Hardwoods Specialty Products (hardwoods-inc.com) has evolved into one of the largest architectural decor material suppliers in North America, with almost two dozen regional locations across the U.S. Among its lines are Shinnoki prefinished wood panels, which the catalog currently offers in 18 species. The panels are manufactured by Decospan, a European company based in Belgium that specializes in veneer processing. Each panel is brushed, stained, and lacquered, requiring no additional finishing. The outside skins are sheets of wood veneer, expertly crafted using a mix-match technique. The coating is a soft touch acrylate urethane lacquer that provides “the perfect balance between protection, a natural feel, and the timeless elegance of wood,” according to the company.

Prefinished, UV-coated 4x8 plywood sheets are available from L. L. Johnson Lumber Mfg. Co. (theworkbench.com). Established in 1909, its yard offers prefinished hard maple and white birch panels in bunk quantities. These can be ordered with a finish on one or both faces, and in thicknesses that include 1/4", 1/2" and 3/4". This supplier also offers solid wood, edge-glued panels in 55 different species and widths up to 42", and orders for panels 8' and shorter are usually available in just three days.

Various applications of Eclipse prefinished panels from Uniboard showcase the versatility of its thermal lacquered surfaces. Uniboard

The thermal-lacquering, anti-fingerprint technology of Uniboard’s Eclipse line offers exceptional scratch resistance, and it is available on particleboard, MDF, and the proprietary NuGreen MR50, a moisture resistant MDF. The manufacturer (uniboard.com) also offers an on-demand program.

veneer-core plywood from WalzCraft comes in 1:2 and 3:4 with both faces UV clear coated, and 1:4 with one face coated WalzCraftC

UV-coated maple veneer-core plywood from WalzCraft (walzcraft.com) is available in 1/4" thickness with a clear-coated B-grade face and an uncoated No. 4 grade back. In 1/2" and 3/4" thicknesses, the back is No. 2 and both faces are clear-coated. All thicknesses are available in rough cut to stock sizes (RCSS) or ripped to rough width (RTRW) where the sheet sizes can be trimmed to suit a shop’s application requirements. Precision cut to size (PCTS) is also an option, where no trimming of the edges is needed. The actual size of standard sheets is 49" x 97", and the sizes of RCSS sheets are 4' x 8', 2' x 8', 4' x 4', 2' x 4' and 24" x 32".

Frank Paxton Lumber (paxtonwood.com) supplies prefinished panels that include high-quality wood-veneered options. In addition to the Shinnoki line, Paxton also offers RhinoCoat prefinished hardwood plywood panels through a partnership with Timber Products Co. The inventory includes options that are coated on one or two faces, and in a variety of cores including veneer, MDF, and particleboard.

New panel trends and products

Osborne Wood products has introduced a new collection of flexible wood panels in 5 species that can be used flat, or on curves. Osborne Wood

Flexible tambour panels are very popular with designers this year, as they explore curves and bows that challenge rectangular conformity. Among the latest options are 12 patterns in five different wood species from Osborne Wood Products (osbornewood.com). They include beads, square flutes, coves and ripples, and while most of these 12"-wide panels are offered in 48" lengths, there are a couple 93” versions. Osborne offers a sample box.

The new X-Panel Overlay and Island End Panel from Castlewood can be used together or separately to add depth to a kitchen Castlewood

Castlewood (castlewood.com) has added new decorative wood elements to its product line. Two of these, the X-Panel Overlay and Island End Panel, can be used together or separately to enhance and add depth to kitchen island designs.

One of the seven profiles in Art for Everyday's sample box of its new collection of flexible tambour panels is the elegant FTP 307 cove Art for Everyday

Art for Everyday (artforeveryday.com), a designer and manufacturer of architectural woodcarving in Toronto, recently introduced flexible tambour panels that are available in seven standard profiles, four different sizes, and a wide range of wood species. Panels can be made to size with two to three weeks of lead time, according to the company. Among the options is the very stylish FTP 307, where each section of the panel features a 1" wide x 1/2" deep cove that is let into a 1-1/4" wide hardwood strip. The finished look is quite dramatic.

New reeded panels and cabinet door inserts from Dura Supreme Cabinetry echo a current trend toward textural architectural elements Dura Supreme Cabinetry

Dura Supreme Cabinetry (durasupreme.com) has introduced a new collection of reeded panels and cabinet door inserts. The company’s designers note that the reeded look is gaining traction in the kitchen and bath scene. They’re not alone in that opinion: Industry observers such as Kim Berndtson of Kitchen & Bath Design News are also taking note of this trend. In February, Berndtson wrote that “incorporating texture elevates a space and gives it soul,” and the article features several photos showing reeding as a prominent textural element.

New from Designs of Distinction are full size (96” x 48”) rigid beaded panels with a 1/2" plywood core for structural integrity. Designs of Distinction

Illinois-based Designs of Distinction (dod.brownwoodinc.com) is also taking note of the trend with the introduction of its new 96" x 48" x 3/4" full-size rigid beaded panels (note that the long dimension listed first indicates the direction of the grooves). Crafted in the U.S. from North American hardwoods, each panel features a tambour face, 1/2" plywood core, and a cross-grain hardwood veneer backer. Also available in a 48" x 48" size, the panels can be ordered in alder, cherry, hard maple, quartersawn or plain sawn white oak, red oak, or walnut. There’s a paint-grade MDF option, too. These new products offer a stylish, textured surface for doors, end panels, islands, and more.

An alternative to pre-finished panels is EGGER's Decorative Boards that have a resin-infused decorative paper on both faces EGGER

For woodshops that want the look of wood panels without the task of finishing them, Egger (egger.com) offers decorative thermally fused laminate (TFL) panels that present a novel way to avoid downtime in the spray booth. These prefabricated panels have resin-infused decorative paper permanently bonded onto both faces, and they can be easily cut and edge banded.

Great resources

KenCraft Co. (kencraftcompany.com) in Toledo, Ohio supplies prefinished 1/2"-thick maple plywood panels with a veneer core for local pickup. Woodworkers purchasing a full sheet can have it cut into quarters or halves for easier transport.

Lenderink Technologies (lenderink.com) in Belmont, Mich. offers wood veneer panels in a variety of cores, including aluminum and honeycomb, that can be used in ceilings and walls as well as in casework. They can be ordered prefinished and can cater to specific needs such as fire retarding or water resistance.

Keystone Wood Specialties (keystonewood.com) has a fully equipped and staffed finishing department and offers more than 50 stains, glazes, and paint colors, as well as the ability to produce professional distressing effects. The company can custom color match for any panel or part order, and ships nationwide.

In Connecticut, Parkerville Wood Products (parkervillewoodproducts.com) sells prefinished maple plywood that comes in a C2 grade and has a durable UV finish on both faces. The company notes that it is ideal for cabinet box interiors.

Rugby Architectural Building Products (rugbyabp.com) is strategically located in 26 cities covering 41 states, and the company distributes Shinnoki prefinished wood panels.

Talbert Architectural Panels & Doors (talbertusa.com) supplies premier veneer to the Western U.S., Canada, and Mexico with species suppliers on six continents. The company has embraced controlled and certified woods and was the first veneer company in California to be FSC certified. Talbert opened its Perfecta U.V. cured finishing division in 2018 and offers value-added options such as cut-to-size panels.

Cabinotch (cabinotch.us) is an award-winning company that developed an innovative system for assembling face-framed and full-access cabinet boxes that feature American-made, formaldehyde-free PureBond hardwood plywood.

Elias Woodwork (eliaswoodwork.com) offers sheet goods that can be cut to size and finished to match doors, molding and accessories. The company uses these materials in its own manufacturing and makes them available to customers as custom-sized pieces. They can be ordered with stains and clear coatings.

Richelieu; Richelieu

The decorative surfaces section of the Richelieu Hardware (richelieu.com) catalog shows a wide array of sculpted, art, tambour and mesh panel options. The company also supplies grooved decorative panels, textured and vinyl panels, birch veneer panels, and more.

The PurePanel line from Havwoods (havwoods.com) consists of prefinished wood veneer panels measuring approximately 10’ x 4’. The panels can be used for wall cladding, cabinet doors, drawer fronts, and custom joinery, according to the company.

With all those options, exploring the possibility of outsourcing prefinished panels and other parts may be a handy way to save time, lower costs and ensure a more consistent, durable finish that brings out the natural warmth and beauty of real wood grain surfaces.

Find suppliers of prefinished panels through our online Resource Guide at woodshopnews.com.