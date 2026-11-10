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Precision Drive Systems Names Tonya Jackson Controller

Precision Drive Systems (PDS), a global provider of precision motor spindles, spindle repair, rebuild services, and engineered spindle solutions, has appointed Tonya Jackson as Financial Controller. Jackson brings more than…

Woodshop News Editors

Precision Drive Systems (PDS), a global provider of precision motor spindles, spindle repair, rebuild services, and engineered spindle solutions, has appointed Tonya Jackson as Financial Controller.

Jackson brings more than 10 years of accounting and financial management experience, including expertise in financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, cash-flow management, cost accounting, ERP systems, and process improvement.

“Tonya brings outstanding financial expertise, strong leadership, and a keen focus on performance that will help guide PDS as we continue to grow,” said Robert Turk, president of PDS. “Her experience strengthening financial controls, streamlining processes, and supporting strategic decision-making will be a tremendous asset to our organization.”

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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