PLM Appoints Courtney Flanagan as Vice President of Claims

Courtney Flanagan has joined the Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Co. (PLM), a mutual insurer dedicated to wood-related businesses, as vice president of claims.

Flanagan will oversee the company’s claims operations and strategy. She succeeds John Kennealy, who has led PLM’s claims functions for over seven years and will retire in August after a 43-year career in the insurance industry.

“Courtney’s depth of experience, strategic mindset and proven leadership make her an outstanding addition to the PLM team,” said Steve Firko, president of PLM. “Her strong technical expertise and collaborative approach will help us continue delivering the high level of service our policyholders expect while further strengthening our claims operations for the future.”