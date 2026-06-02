Pillar and Larick to debut three new machines at IWF

Pillar Machine and Larick Machinery will present three new machines at the 2026 International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta: the MG2 miter gluing machine, OTF Confirmat screw drilling and doweling machine and CMJ-HSK coping machine.

The MG2 is a redesigned miter gluing machine engineered to increase production speed. The company positions it as a solution for shops experiencing bottlenecks at the gluing stage.

The OTF handles Confirmat screw drilling and doweling operations. Pillar Machine & Larick designed it as an entry-level automation option for shops that have relied on manual fastening processes.

The CMJ-HSK features enhanced adjustability for coping operations. The machine includes controls designed to reduce setup time and accommodate vinyl-wrapped molding applications.

Visit Pillar Machine and Larick Machinery at IWF booth No. B7729 and pillarmacine.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything Your Business Needs

North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

Learn and Level Up

Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.

Live Demonstrations

See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

Find Solutions

Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

Grow Your Business

Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.

Networking Made Easy