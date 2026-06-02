PDS Hires Jeff Buchko as Manager of Product Development and Commercialization
Precision Drive Systems (PDS), a global provider of precision electro-mechanical motor spindles, engineering support, and spindle repair services, has hired Jeff Buchko as manager of product development and commercialization. Buchko…
Precision Drive Systems (PDS), a global provider of precision electro-mechanical motor spindles, engineering support, and spindle repair services, has hired Jeff Buchko as manager of product development and commercialization.
Buchko brings experience as a product manager, salesperson and multi-patent holder. His expertise includes product lifecycle management, manufacturing, research and development, customer needs assessment, dealer development and regulatory compliance.
"From concept through design, testing, production, pricing, marketing, sales and customer support, he will help fuel PDS' product success and future trajectory," said Robert Turk, president of Precision Drive Systems.
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