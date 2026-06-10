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Panel mounting system offers adjustability for architectural installations

Fastmount’s SLX Range targets architectural interiors requiring precise panel installation without visible fixings. The system accommodates feature walls, ceiling panels, access panels, and custom millwork applications. The SLX-F1.5R clip system…

Jennifer Hicks

Fastmount’s SLX Range targets architectural interiors requiring precise panel installation without visible fixings. The system accommodates feature walls, ceiling panels, access panels, and custom millwork applications.

The SLX-F1.5R clip system provides 360-degree adjustability with up to 0.25 inches of panel movement before final positioning, according to manufacturer specifications. This tolerance range addresses uneven substrates and framing variations common in construction sites, potentially reducing panel removal and recutting.

The system uses two-stage engagement: panels can be positioned initially, adjusted in place, then locked into final position. Individual panels can be removed non-sequentially for maintenance or replacement access.

The product line includes multiple clip configurations, fire-rated options, and shims for uneven surface applications.

Visit Fastmount at IWF booth No. C1134 and fastmount.com.

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IWFIWF 2026
Jennifer HicksAuthor
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