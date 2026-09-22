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PaintLine Adds Online ROI Calculator

PaintLine has introduced a new online ROI Calculator designed to help professionals determine the potential financial impact of adopting a vertical painting and drying process when painting or finishing cabinets….

Woodshop News Editors

PaintLine has introduced a new online ROI Calculator designed to help professionals determine the potential financial impact of adopting a vertical painting and drying process when painting or finishing cabinets.

“Developed specifically around PaintLine’s ProDryingRack SD (PSDR) vertical spray-and-dry system, the calculator allows users to enter information about their own operations and see how improvements in labor efficiency and production time can translate into increased production capacity and revenue,” the company explained.

"Unlike traditional finishing methods that require cabinet doors and other components to be laid horizontally for spraying and drying, the PSDR enables users to spray all sides and dry components vertically. The process can significantly reduce handling, drying time and the amount of floor space devoted to work in process.”

Learn more at paintline.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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