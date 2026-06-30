OVVO Adds the V-Clasp for Securing Back Panels

OVVO has introduced the V-Clasp, a tool-free back locking solution designed for securing back panels and improving furniture stability.

“The V-Clasp is designed for back panels from 2.5 mm upwards and works with side panels from 12 mm thickness,” the company explained.

“Once pushed into place, it locks securely against the back panel to help reduce lateral movement, eliminate racking, and improve structural stability. The result is stronger furniture construction with faster, tool-free assembly.”