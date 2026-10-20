Over a barrel
When you can see an older woodworking idea for the first time, it makes you wonder what other things you might have missed
One of the cool things about getting older is that… Who am I kidding? There’s nothing cool about getting older. But there is something cool about living a long time and still discovering something new.
Repurposing old wine barrels is nothing new; woodworkers and landscapers have done that since there were old wine barrels. Flower containers made from simply cutting a barrel in half are commonplace. On the other hand, dismantling a wine barrel and using the staves to build something different isn’t quite so common.
My wife dragged me to a large craft show a few weeks ago, and while I always enjoy the outing, the repetitive wares on display don’t often impress me. Especially at this time of year, with booth after booth of scarecrows-on-a-stick, Santas-on-a-stick, turkeys-on-a-stick and anything else you can put on a stick.
But this show was better than most. Plenty of stuff-on-sticks, sure, but also some really nice, well-crafted wares. The booth by WBL Creations of Nescopeck, Pa., was particularly nice. Their specialty was wine barrel furniture, with several whole-barrel pieces, such as pub tables, barrel sinks, and coffee tables.
What really caught my eye were their Adirondack chairs, which I’d never seen before. A bit of Googling later revealed these were nothing new, but I was fascinated nonetheless.
The barrel staves work perfectly for these chairs, with the gentle curves making for a comfortable seat, back and armrests, while reminding me of nothing so much as a Morris chair. WBL made no attempt to hide head grooves, rivet holes, and staining made by the iron hoops. The bung stave across the front even looks purpose-made. And the abundance of quartersawn figure — again, like a Morris chair.
Nobody welcomes getting older (except teenagers). But when you can see an older woodworking idea for the first time, it makes you wonder what other things you might have missed. And I will always welcome those discoveries.
A.J. Hamler is the former editor of Woodshop News and Woodcraft Magazine. He's currently a freelance woodworking writer/editor, which is another way of stating self-employed. When he's not writing or in the shop, he enjoys science fiction, gourmet cooking and Civil War reenacting, but not at the same time.