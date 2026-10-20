Over a barrel

One of the cool things about getting older is that… Who am I kidding? There’s nothing cool about getting older. But there is something cool about living a long time and still discovering something new.

Repurposing old wine barrels is nothing new; woodworkers and landscapers have done that since there were old wine barrels. Flower containers made from simply cutting a barrel in half are commonplace. On the other hand, dismantling a wine barrel and using the staves to build something different isn’t quite so common.

Wine barrel furniture by WBL Creations in Nescopeck, Pa.

My wife dragged me to a large craft show a few weeks ago, and while I always enjoy the outing, the repetitive wares on display don’t often impress me. Especially at this time of year, with booth after booth of scarecrows-on-a-stick, Santas-on-a-stick, turkeys-on-a-stick and anything else you can put on a stick.

But this show was better than most. Plenty of stuff-on-sticks, sure, but also some really nice, well-crafted wares. The booth by WBL Creations of Nescopeck, Pa., was particularly nice. Their specialty was wine barrel furniture, with several whole-barrel pieces, such as pub tables, barrel sinks, and coffee tables.

What really caught my eye were their Adirondack chairs, which I’d never seen before. A bit of Googling later revealed these were nothing new, but I was fascinated nonetheless.

The barrel staves work perfectly for these chairs, with the gentle curves making for a comfortable seat, back and armrests, while reminding me of nothing so much as a Morris chair. WBL made no attempt to hide head grooves, rivet holes, and staining made by the iron hoops. The bung stave across the front even looks purpose-made. And the abundance of quartersawn figure — again, like a Morris chair.