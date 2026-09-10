Outfitting the cabinet

Cabinets, in various forms, are commonly found in most rooms we use daily, including kitchens, bathrooms, closets, and even offices. While these storage solutions are inherently useful, it's the hardware and accessories that we add to them that enhance their practicality, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.

Recent advancements in low voltage LED lighting have revolutionized interior cabinet lighting, even extending into drawers. Hafële (hafele.com) has launched its new Slim6 Silicone lighting, suitable for installation inside cabinets. These flexible silicone-covered light strips come in three lengths, extending up to 5 meters (approximately 16.4 feet), and can be cut every 50mm (2 inches) for precise fitting.

The light strip’s square design allows it to be flush mounted in a 6.5mm (0.26”) groove or 6mm (0.24") deep rabbet. This enables vertical or horizontal lighting along shelves, the back, or side of cabinets, gently illuminating the contents. Modern LED lighting remains cool to the touch, making it ideal for such interior applications. Available in 3000K warm white or 4000K cool white, these LEDs are perfect for illuminating display shelves and other open areas.

Effective lighting is vital for visibility, but accessibility remains essential. In closets or built-ins, systems like the Soft-Close Expandable Wardrobe Lift from Hardware Resources(hardwareresources.com) provide a convenient solution. This system allows items to be hung neatly above drawers or shoe racks and accessed easily with a pull of a handle.

Made from heavy-duty steel, this lift system supports up to 45 pounds of garments and features a counterbalanced design for smooth, soft motion in both directions. Recommended for closets with a depth of at least 14" (356mm), these lifts mount securely to the sides of the cabinet and are available in two sizes to fit areas from 25.5" (648mm) to 48" (1220mm). They come in chrome or black finishes to complement existing decor.

Counterbalanced lifts are becoming more popular, as demonstrated by the Salice(salice.com) Tilt Up System for upward-opening flap doors. These lifts feature a compact 12mm thickness, expanding to 13.5mm with the cover in place. Builders can choose to surface mount the Tilt body or inset it within the cabinet sidewall for a sleek appearance.

The system offers three-way door adjustment for precise alignment and stability. The adjustable counterbalance spring provides optimized, smooth motion, and the doors can open to 80 degrees with limiters or 95 degrees without. The Tilt Up System accommodates doors from 18mm (0.7 inches) to 30mm (1.2 inches) thick, available in nickel or titanium finishes.

A notable trend in modern cabinetry is the preference for large drawer fronts without visible hardware. Grass America (grassusa.com) offers opening systems that enable drawers or doors to open with a simple touch. Its Tipmatic system provides a smooth, handle-free look, minimizing the risk of snagging on hardware.

Tipmatic is compatible with three of Grass America’s slide and hinge families. It pairs with Dynapro undermount drawer slides for a combination of mechanical opening and soft-close damping. The Nova Pro Scala metal drawer system maintains its soft-close feature even with the added opening capability, and when used with Tiomos 110 Plus hinges, doors also enjoy soft open and close functions.

Blum (blum.com) continues the invisible hardware trend with its new Revego Pocket Door system. The Revego line spans a wide range of openings with options for single- or double-fold doors that blend into the surroundings when closed. The system eases design by using standardized pocket sizes and simplifies installation since the entire door unit can be pre-assembled in the shop. Only the final adjustments need to be done in the field.

The doors slot into the wall sections without a lot of gap, and just a push releases them to be closed when needed. No hardware is visible from the outside.

This doesn’t mean door handles and drawer pulls are obsolete — quite the contrary. The market is flooded with innovative hardware designs. One such example is Richelieu’s(richelieu.com) Atipica Collection, which received a Silver award at the KBIS 2026 show. This collection is aptly named “Atipica,” meaning ‘atypical’ in Italian, for its unique look.

The Modern Handle 1030 features a stylized tubular branch design with an asymmetrical, protruding edge that can be mounted facing up or down. It is easy to grip and adds a distinctive geometric accent to furniture. Part of the larger Atipica Collection emphasizing tubular forms, it is available in six bold metallic colors and comes with centers at 1-1/4" (32mm) and 5-1/32" (128mm).

For an entirely different cabinet innovation, consider Hettich’s (hettich.com) FurnSpin products. This hardware set allows full units to rotate about their axis, making previously static ends dynamic and functional.

FurnSpin hardware is top and bottom mounted for strength and security, allowing units to rotate left or right. It includes soft close and push-to-open features, eliminating the need for handles and keeping the hidden rotating elements discreet. Part of Hettich’s SpinLines, which includes RoomSpin and ComfortSpin lines, FurnSpin offers flexibility for large and small storage spaces.

Doug Mockett Co. (mockett.com) provides several outlet solutions that pop out from counters, tables, and desks. Its PCS145 Lighted Pop-Up Power Hub elevates this concept with built-in lighting and a wireless charging hub. In its hidden position, it charges devices simply by placing them on top. With a press, it reveals two tamper-resistant outlets and a dual USB-A+C charger for convenient power access.

The PCS145 features a dimmable workstation light and offers dual-sided access, ideal for collaborative environments like conference tables and coworking spaces. Available in satin black and satin aluminum finishes, it fits into a standard 4" (101mm) cutout, providing a sleek, integrated power solution.

Another practical innovation for maximizing cabinet accessibility is the ability to bring items from upper cabinets down to the user's reach. Rev-A-Shelf (rev-a-shelf.com) has launched its new Yo-Yo Trimmable Pull Down Shelf series. Constructed with durable sheet metal and a luxurious black finish, these shelves boast a strong weight capacity and customizable shelving options to enhance functionality.

The trimmable design accommodates wall cabinet openings from 20" (510mm) to 34-3/4" (882mm) wide, fitting virtually any cabinet up to 36" (914mm) wide. With a sturdy sheet metal construction, including a 5/8"-thick shelf bottom and backs, each unit supports up to 40 pounds. An integrated handle on the front rail ensures easy operation, while the gas-spring assist facilitates smooth lifting and lowering.

Having built cabinets for nearly 40 years, I've often thought I'd seen it all. However, hardware companies continually prove me wrong by introducing innovative solutions. In our industry, true innovation isn't limited to apps and programming. It's about the creativity and ingenuity of designers and product developers who consistently bring inspiring and remarkable new products to the market.