Osborne Wood Products Schedules Third Annual Founder’s Day for July 9

Osborne Wood Products will hold its third annual Founder's Day on Thursday, July 9, marking the company's 47th anniversary.

The event includes employee programs and a one-day 20 percent discount on the company's online catalog, excluding custom items. The discount cannot be combined with other offers and is subject to inventory availability.

Employees will participate in a paid lunch-and-learn session focused on company and community opportunities, along with a morning meeting where CEO Jeremy McClain will review the past year's performance.