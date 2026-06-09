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Osborne Wood Products Schedules Third Annual Founder’s Day for July 9

Osborne Wood Products will hold its third annual Founder’s Day on Thursday, July 9, marking the company’s 47th anniversary. The event includes employee programs and a one-day 20 percent discount…

Woodshop News Editors

Osborne Wood Products will hold its third annual Founder's Day on Thursday, July 9, marking the company's 47th anniversary.

The event includes employee programs and a one-day 20 percent discount on the company's online catalog, excluding custom items. The discount cannot be combined with other offers and is subject to inventory availability.

Employees will participate in a paid lunch-and-learn session focused on company and community opportunities, along with a morning meeting where CEO Jeremy McClain will review the past year's performance.

"Founder's Day has quickly become one of the highlights of our year," McClain said. "It is a time to celebrate the milestones we've reached, honor the culture that drives us, and share our gratitude with the people who make it all possible — our customers."

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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