Osborne Wood Products Schedules Third Annual Founder’s Day for July 9
Osborne Wood Products will hold its third annual Founder’s Day on Thursday, July 9, marking the company’s 47th anniversary. The event includes employee programs and a one-day 20 percent discount…
Osborne Wood Products will hold its third annual Founder's Day on Thursday, July 9, marking the company's 47th anniversary.
The event includes employee programs and a one-day 20 percent discount on the company's online catalog, excluding custom items. The discount cannot be combined with other offers and is subject to inventory availability.
Employees will participate in a paid lunch-and-learn session focused on company and community opportunities, along with a morning meeting where CEO Jeremy McClain will review the past year's performance.
"Founder's Day has quickly become one of the highlights of our year," McClain said. "It is a time to celebrate the milestones we've reached, honor the culture that drives us, and share our gratitude with the people who make it all possible — our customers."